Elderly woman (80s) hit by car in Co Cavan in ‘critical’ condition

An elderly woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in Co Cavan last night.

The woman, in her 80s, is understood to have been struck by the car shortly after 7pm. She was taken to Cavan General Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Gardaí said they attended the scene of what they described as a “serious road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian” on the R165 at Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

The road was closed while a technical examination was carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.