Elderly woman (70s) dies in blaze tragedy at house in West Clare

The woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene

An elderly woman has died in a fire tragedy at a house in West Clare.

The victim, who was in her 70s, perished in the blaze at the property in Kilkee.

It has been reported that alarm was raised shortly before 11pm by a neighbour who noticed flames at the property at Farrihy near Kilkee.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and gardaí rushed to the scene that was also attended by units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee and Kilrush stations.

However, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

It is understood that the house was extensively damaged in the blaze.

Gardaí said they and emergency services rushed to the scene of “a fatal house fire at a residence in the Corbally area near Kilkee, Co Clare that occurred last night, Thursday 11th May 2023.

“A female in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.”

Gardai added that investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is being asked to contact Ennis or Kilrush Garda Station on (065) 9080550.