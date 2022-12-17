Elderly pedestrian (80s) killed in horror collision with a van in Co Wexford

The elderly man was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The collision occurred on the N25

A pedestrian in his 80s has been killed in a horror road traffic accident on the N25 yesterday evening.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the crash which occurred near Killinick, Co.Wexford shortly after 5pm.

A garda spokesman said a van was also involved in the collision.

The elderly man was taken to Wexford General Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene has since been completed.

A garda spokesman said they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

”Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations ongoing.”