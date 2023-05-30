Elderly man killed in Kerry farm accident

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

An elderly man was killed in a farming accident in Co Kerry yesterday afternoon, gardaí have confirmed.

The “fatal workplace incident” took place on a farm near Smearla Bridge, Listowel on Monday, 29 May.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post-mortem examination.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified, a garda spokesperson added.