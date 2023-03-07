Elderly driver (80s) dies after car and truck collide in Co Clare
The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardai said. No other injuries were reported.
An elderly woman has died after a road crash in Co Clare this afternoon.
A car and a truck were involved in a collision on the R487 between Kilbaha and Kilkee at around 4pm on Tuesday.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, gardai said. No other injuries were reported.
Read more
The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera footage – including dashcam – and were travelling on the R487 between 3.45pm and 4.15pm are asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Today's Headlines
'deeply disappointed' | Derry locals horrified by anti-Catholic 'No Fenians Welcome' graffiti
Enoch Burke’s brother Simeon is led away by gardaí after chaotic court scenes
RIP | Elderly driver (80s) dies after car and truck collide in Co Clare
SIMEON SAYS | Enoch Burke’s younger brother Simeon charged with abusive behaviour after court chaos
Una-believable | Una Healy ended ‘throuple’ with David Haye over ‘negative comments and attention’
child's play | Drogheda feud gang using boy (12) to deliver cocaine to customers
Ride Is High | Kerry Katona flaunts flashy £200k lime Lamborghini as she drives around Cheshire
Poignant image | CCTV released from Cardiff car crash which left three dead
AWAITING SENTENCE | Ross Hutch pleads guilty to attacking man and woman in Dublin city centre
'TIME WARP' | Man (36) who groped worker while ‘masturbating’ in store toilets avoids jail