Elderly couple killed in multi-vehicle crash in Cork will be buried together

The elderly couple who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Cork this week will be buried together.

Tributes have been paid to John ‘Pat’ and Bernadette ‘Berna’ Allen, who died when their car was involved in a four-vehicle collision on the N28 Cork-Ringaskiddy-Carrigaline road on Tuesday.

Neighbours described the outdoors-loving pensioners as inseparable and “utterly devoted to their family”.

Mr Allen (83), who was driving, was killed instantly in the collision.

Mrs Allen (82), a front-seat passenger, died at the scene despite efforts by paramedics to stabilise her condition.

Post-mortem examinations were conducted at Cork University Hospital throughout yesterday, with the results being submitted to gardaí.

A file on the tragedy will be prepared for the Cork coroner.

Several family members are travelling back to Ireland from the US and UK with funeral arrangements to be confirmed when they have arrived.

It has emerged that the couple were driving to Haulbowline leisure park to take a walk in the morning sunshine when the accident happened.

It occurred outside Ringaskiddy at 11.15am on the N28 near the Shannon Park roundabout, and involved an articulated car transporter and three cars.

It is understood the third and fourth vehicles involved were damaged by debris.

Mr Allen worked for many years in the Ring- askiddy pharmaceutical industry and was active in the local Cork harbour community.

Both husband and wife were accomplished golfers and life-long members of Raffeen Creek Golf Club.

Mrs Allen is understood to have served a number of years ago as a lady captain of the club, which is located just over 1km from the site of the multi-vehicle accident.

She was playing golf into her 80s.

The couple lived at Glenwood, less than 2km from where the accident occurred.

Both had travelled earlier in the summer to visit a son who is understood to be living and working in the United States.