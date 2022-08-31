Elderly Cork couple killed in horror crash with car-transporter lorry named

The collision occurred outside Ringaskiddy at 11.15am on the busy N28 near the Shannon Park roundabout and involved an articulated car-transport lorry and a car, with two other vehicles also damaged.

A car transporter overturned after a collision outside Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, and jack-knifed. Photos: Michael Mac Sweeney

Scene of a multi-vehicle road accident outside Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney

An elderly couple who died after a horrific multi-vehicle road traffic accident in Cork have been named locally as John (83) and Bernadette (82) Allen.

A third motorist was seriously injured in the accident.

It is understood the third and fourth vehicles involved were damaged by flying debris.

The couple’s vehicle was travelling in the general Ringaskiddy direction when the collision occurred.

The deceased were named locally last night as John ‘Pat’ and Bernadette ‘Berna’ Allen from Carrigaline.

Mr Allen suffered multiple critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Meanwhile, Ms Allen had to be cut free from the wrecked car.

But despite efforts by paramedics to stabilise her condition, she was pronounced dead at the scene before she could be transferred to hospital.

Locals said they were deeply shocked at the deaths of the highly respected local couple.

Prayers were offered for them at services throughout the Carrigaline and Ringaskiddy areas last night.

Mr Allen worked for many years in the Ringaskiddy pharmaceutical industry and was very active in the local Cork harbour community.

Both were very accomplished golfers and lifelong members of Raffeen Creek Golf Club.

Ms Allen is understood to have served a number of years ago as the Lady Captain of Raffeen Creek Golf Club – which is located just over 1km from where the multi-vehicle accident occurred.

She was still playing golf into her 80s.

The couple lived at Glenwood, less than 2km from where the accident occurred.

Both had travelled earlier in the summer to visit a son who is understood to be living and working in the United States.

It is understood a third person, the occupant of a third vehicle, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The motorist is expected to be discharged over the next 24 hours.

The drivers of the car transporter and fourth vehicle involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment.

Initial reports indicated that the lorry involved – which was transporting new cars from Ringaskiddy port – overturned onto its side after it had jack-knifed following the initial collision.

The transporter was fully laden with new cars.

A witness said that one of the cars involved in the collision was partially crushed.

Gardaí, HSE paramedics, and Carrigaline and Crosshaven fire brigade responded to the alert and were at the scene within minutes.

A total of five ambulances were deployed as a precautionary measure.

A medical support helicopter was also on stand-by.

The N28 road – which links Cork to Ringaskiddy and Cork’s deepwater port as well as the nearby town of Carrigaline – is one of the busiest routes in the region.

Gardaí deployed a special road traffic management plan to deal with the scale of the collision.

The vehicles and debris from the collision had partially blocked the road.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area if at all possible given the extremely heavy traffic build-up.

To facilitate the work of the emergency services, gardaí closed the road involved, and it was scheduled to remain closed until late yesterday evening.

Drivers who could not avoid the area were warned to expect major delays and were urged to follow all Garda traffic diversions.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators conducted a detailed examination of the scene to determine the precise cause of the tragedy.

All the vehicles involved will also be subjected to a detailed mechanical examination over the coming days.

“Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and vehicles involved,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10:45 and 11am with camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to them.”

“Anyone with information can contact Togher garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

A number of motorists have already come forward to assist the garda investigation.