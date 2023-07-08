‘Editorial decision’ to have 2FM parties on boats owned by family of Doireann Garrihy

RTÉ said the parties were not viewed as “formal promotions” for the cruise company, and so no charge applied.

RTÉ has claimed it was an “editorial” decision to host a number of 2FM parties on boats owned by presenter Doireann Garrihy’s family business.

Dublin Bay Cruises – which has hosted listener parties and birthday parties for the 2FM breakfast show – was never charged for the events.

Doireann Garrihy was announced as a new co-host of the 2FM breakfast show in May 2019.

At the time, she was presenting the show with former RTÉ radio presenter Eoghan McDermott, who has since left broadcasting.

One month after she was announced as a presenter, 2FM hosted a boat party with Dublin Bay Cruises.

According to its own website, Dublin Bay Cruises is owned and run by Ms Garrihy and her family: her parents Eugene and Clare Garrihy, and her sisters Aoibhin and Ailbhe.

In a Facebook post at the time, Dublin Bay Cruises said: “We were thrilled when RTÉ 2FM asked us to host their first ever listener boat party with Doireann Garrihy & Eoghan Mcdermott. The drinks were flowin’ and the craic was 90!”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said that the party, the details of which were posted widely across social media, was not treated as a promotional event for the cruise company.

Entertainment at the party was provided by John Gibbons, and it was attended by 2FM listeners as well as Garrihy and McDermott.

“The 2FM boat parties were editorial feature items devised by the programme team – as such they were not formal promotions. No charges applied,” the spokeswoman said.

Last June, another 2FM party was held on the boat to mark one year of the new breakfast show line-up: Garrihy, Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan.

The party was mentioned on the 2FM breakfast show.

RTÉ said that Dublin Bay Cruises has never been charged for hosting such events, nor has it charged RTÉ.

Brands which want to host 2FM presenters often have to pay to hold an outside broadcast at their business. Brands which have done so in the past have confirmed that there is always a charge, as this is seen by RTÉ as a promotion or advertising for the business.

Asked if it was a coincidence that the first 2FM boat party was hosted by Dublin Bay Cruises shortly after Garrihy joined the station, RTÉ referred back to its original answer.

Presenter Doireann Garrihy is represented by NK Management, which did not respond to a request for comment.

Dublin Bay Cruises also did not respond to a request for comment.