East Wall protesters say it’s a ‘culture war’ as they lash out at tampons in male toilets

Crowd shouts “get them f***ing out”

FAR-RIGHT activists lashed out at tampons in the male toilets of the Dáil, LGBT flags, Irish Rugby, Sinn Féin, the EU and the “super woke” at a protest yesterday against asylum seekers being housed in East Wall.

The protest, attended by a couple of hundred people, was the latest to take place outside a former ESB building in Dublin’s north inner city, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

A number of people gave speeches at the event, including veteran republican and local resident Malachy Steenson and Hermann Kelly who previously worked for former United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage

Members of the crowd shouted “get them f***ing out” at the rally but the speakers spent a significant amount of time talking about other issues than the East Wall.

Steenson, who was a close friend of murdered Real IRA gang boss Alan Ryan, told the crowd he was involved in a culture war.

“We’ve been accused in some media today of being involved in a culture war. We are involved in a culture war,” he told the crowd before talking about The Late Late Toy Show.

As he continued to talk about the Toy Show, a member of the crowd shouted: “The Toy Show is not my culture.”

He also criticised a decision to put a tampon machine in the male toilets of the Dáil.

“The political class are so consumed by themselves. Look at what they did this week. They put a machine for tampons in the men’s toilets in the Dáil on the basis some men have periods. Are there any men here who have periods?”

Members of the crowd then shouted names of male politicians, including the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Steenson then went on to discuss flags and Irish Rugby.

“The tricolour is the only flag of this nation I don’t want to see any other flags flying from State buildings or anywhere else, whether it’s the European flag whether it’s the Ukrainian flag or the LGBT flag. There is only one flag in this nation that represents the people.

“There is only one anthem in this county, despite what the IRFU thinks and the political class think.”

He went on to criticise Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald as the crowd shouted “traitor” and booed. He attacked other political parties, including Labour and the Social Democrats, and including theirlocal Social Democrat TD Gary Gannon.

“I don’t need to say anything about him. I wouldn’t fancy him if he was walking through here.” He said of Mr Gannon.

Steenson then went on to claim that no one is allowed talk about suicide and asked the crowd to sing along to a song that was played through the speakers.

None of the crowd knew the words to the song and he asked them to at least know the chorus for the next time.

Hermann Kelly, of the Irish Freedom Party, also gave a speech at the rally shouting “Get them out” in relation to the asylum seekers.

Kelly asked: “Bottom line, would you as responsible parents put your daughter in the way of a young male who just walked into the country and you don’t know his name or criminal record.”

He also criticised the Government, the EU and Sinn Féin.

“As I said to the Irish Slimes, the Irish Times, yesterday Sinn Féin are not the vanguard of the working class they’re the mudguard of the super woke, the big multinational corporations.”

Another speaker told the crowd he believed the Government was involved in a conspiracy to replace Irish people with foreign people.

They said they would hold another protest tomorrow.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman met with locals on Friday and rejected their requests to shut down the facility.

The ministers told them that while communities need to be informed on issues around housing asylum seekers, the Government has a moral and legal obligation to provide accommodation. Mr O’Gorman said alternative was to “leave people without homes”.

“It is important to say that in Ireland nobody does have a veto in terms of who moves within the neighbourhood or who gets to live within their community.”

Concerns have been raised about far-right individuals and groups stirring up tensions at the protests.

Among those to join the protests was failed general election candidate Philip Dwyer, who does not live in the area.

Dwyer, from southwest Dublin, was previously a candidate for the far-right National Party in the 2020 General Election and got 508 votes.He posted a number of videos from the protest including one where he interrupted a TG4 broadcast waving his phone on a selfie stick and describing himself as a citizen journalist.​

Dwyer was criticised earlier this year when he turned up and made a speech at the grave of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy who was attacked and killed while jogging in Tullamore in January.

He previously worked as a postman but was fired in 2010 for dereliction of duty.

He took a case to the Employment Appeals Tribunal (EAT) after he was dismissed but was unsuccessful in his appeal.

The EAT heard there was an incident in 2005 when Dwyer kicked a dog in the head with a steel toe-capped boot in an unprovoked attack in the yard of Edmonstown sorting office, Dublin 16.His manager Vincent Whelan gave evidence that he was speaking to another staff member, Frank Matthews, in the yard when Mr Matthew’s dog walked past them towards Dwyer who was putting post into his car.

Mr Whelan said the dog was a “friendly black collie” and was walking towards Dwyer’s car “wagging his tail” when the incident occurred. He said the dog was at least a metre away from Dwyer and hadn’t provoked him when Dwyer “approached the dog and kicked it in the head” with a steel-toecap boot. Dwyer approached Mr Whelan and said he a witness to the dog attacking him but Mr Whelan told him the dog hadn’t attacked him before Dwyer called him a “joke of an inspector”. Dwyer then put his post in a barrow and left the yard saying he was “going off sick”.

​ After several incidents, Dwyer was off sick for nine months before being suspended on full pay and eventually being dismissed.

The tribunal heard there had been numerous incidents where Dwyer lodged complaints about attacks by dogs.

He refused to deliver post to an apartment building after claiming he was attacked twice by a Jack Russell in 1999 and 2000.

In another incident retired garda, Oliver Harrington, told Mr Whelan that his dog had been kicked by Dwyer in June 2002.

Mr Harrington said that his dog was sitting on the grass and barked when Dwyer approached before Dwyer kicked the canine in the back.The Tribunal heard Mr Harrington said to Dwyer that the dog was friendly and only barking because he didn’t know him and at that point Dwyer threatened to call gardai before throwing down his postbag.

The tribunal heard Mr Harrington claimed Dwyer said: “Who do you think you are, looking at me that f**king way? I just hope you can handle yourself. You are going to get it.”

In another incident Dwyer told a dog owner he would kill her family dog and later told a colleague the dog should be shot.

Dwyer admitted making the threats but said he made the comments in jest.

The woman made a complaint that Dwyer also called her a “fat ****” but at the Tribunal he denied making the comment.

Dwyer went sick for a lengthy period of time claiming stress but was deemed fit to work by An Post’s chief medical officer and was later suspended after refusing to return to work. He said after being suspended from his job he felt he had been “labelled a criminal” and as a person who went about “chasing dogs and kicking the head off them for no reason”.

He accepted he had been asked to return to work indoors so he wouldn’t have to encounter dogs but felt “stigmatised” by working indoors because he claimed “people with psychiatric problems” in An Post were put to work in a backroom in a sorting office.

While Dwyer was out on sick leave claiming he couldn’t work he set up a company. He also worked as a door-to-door salesman despite his fear of dogs

The Tribunal dismissed his unfair dismissal claim.