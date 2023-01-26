DUP councillor suspended over Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill comments claims he’s been sacked
John Carson was suspended after he commented under a photograph of Ms O’Neill saying she would be ‘put back in her kennel’
A DUP councillor who was suspended after writing an offensive comment about Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill on social media, has claimed he has been “sacked” by the party.
John Carson, who is a councillor on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, was suspended in October after he commented under a photograph of then-Deputy First Minister Ms O’Neill saying she would be “put back in her kennel" in April 2021.
The post concerned the then-DUP leadership contest between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.
At the time, the DUP distanced itself from the comments, telling the BBC's Nolan Show that Mr Carson was expressing a personal opinion and not that of the party.
He later apologised for the comments, however, a complaint was received by the Local Government Ethical Standards Directorate.
The investigation later found Mr Carson’s apology was "half-hearted" and "not personal” and that his remarks towards Ms O’Neill were "unreasonable and misogynistic”.
The commissioner also concluded Mr Carson “had not shown meaningful hindsight into his actions”.
Speaking to The Ballymena Guardian, Mr Carson said he has been “left with no alternative but to retire” after several sources told the paper he had been deselected from running in May’s council elections.
He also claimed Ian Paisley “encouraged” him to retire from the party.
"It was very obvious he had my replacement lined up,” he said.
He continued to say DUP leader Sir Jeffrey visited him at home and that he had “took the advice of the party leader and withdrew” his name.
“This has had a profound effect on me, I have been a member of the DUP for 42 years and a councillor for 18 years.
“I have pledged I am not going to get into a war of words over this. I have been sacked without explanation. I have just finished a three-month suspension.”
Officials keep jobs despite hounding out whistleblowing veterinarian
He said during his suspension, which was without pay, he “learned a very harsh lesson on who (his) true friends really are".
In addition to his comment about Ms O’Neill, Mr Carson previously found himself in controversy when in April 2020 he suggested the coronavirus outbreak was God's punishment for the introduction of same-sex marriage. The councillor apologised at the time and said his comments had been “misinterpreted” and that he “would not intentionally set out to cause hurt or offence to anyone”.
In response to Mr Carson’s claims the DUP said: “We thank John for his many valued years of public service both in elected politics and as an active party member.
"We do not comment on selection processes.”
