Dundee United fans sing ‘Lizzy's in a box’ during minute’s silence for the Queen

Dundee United fans in the stands during the cinch Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

Dundee United fans disrupted the minute’s silence in memory of the Queen before Saturday’s cinch Premiership game against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Light Blues had confirmed they planned the tribute for their home game, along with the singing of the national anthem before kick-off.

However, boos and chanting could be heard emanating from the corner of the stadium which housed several hundred Terrors supporters which brought boos from some in the home support towards United fans after the national anthem.

All matches will be preceded by a minute's silence in memory of the Queen except for the game in Paisley between St Mirren and Celtic.

But as fans and players observed it at Ibrox, Dundee United fans booed and chanted "Lizzy's in a box" an offensive song about the death of the Queen.

Rangers fans in the crowd were seen gesturing angrily towards the supporters in the small section of the stadium as they disrupted the experience.

Long-time Rangers commentator Tom Miller said: "99 per cent of Ibrox, showing absolute respect, one or two, should go home and look themselves in the mirror."

According to Scottish Daily Express, others took to social media to blast the Dundee United fans.

Heart and Hand podcast wrote: "Dundee United fans disgrace themselves during the minute’s silence for the Queen" while Argentinian journalist Hernan Federico Pacheco added: "Dundee United fans scumbags."

Scots Wellerman singer Nathan Evans said: "Dundee United fans should be f*****g ashamed of themselves" and journalist Jonny McFarlane wrote: "Disgraceful chanting from Dundee United fans during the minute’s silence. This is exactly why games were cancelled."

He added: "Is it really too much to ask that political opinions are put aside for 60 seconds and behave with a bit of decorum and dignity?

"Instead we get a despicable chant that’s nothing to do with republicanism and everything to do being as gross and offensive as possible."

Victoria Rangers added: "Dundee united fans....who done that....scum of the earth. I would drag every single one out the stadium right now and not let them watch the match. @dundeeunitedfc you must be so disappointed in your fans."

Numerous videos were posted on social media showing the poor behaviour from the Dundee United fans who incessantly booed during the minute's silence.

This was in stark contrast to Rangers fans who behaved impeccably. The Ibrox side released a special programme for the game in memory to the Queen.

The behaviour of the Dundee United fans came after Celtic fans were also criticised by commentators for flying offensive banners at their Champions League game away in Warsaw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tallaght Stadium was also daubed with loyalist graffiti in response to a chant sang by Shamrock Rovers fans on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death at the venue last week.

Slogans saying 'God bless our Queen', 'UVF' and 'Linfield FC' were spray-painted on the wall of the stadium's East Stand.

The message appears to be in response to Shamrock Rovers fans chanting at last Thursday's Europa Conference League match against Swedish side Djurgardens, which captured a section of the Rovers support singing a song about the Queen's death.

Shamrock Rovers have since condemned the chanting.

On Wednesday night in Warsaw, Poland, a section of Celtic fans displayed a banner reading 'F*** the crown' before their Champions League match against Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.