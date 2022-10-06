Dublin’s ugliest ‘tar blobs’ unveiled as residents lose patience

Dubliners have been competing on Twitter to find the worst tar blobs across the city centre.

Disgruntled Dubliners are finding the ugliest ‘tar blobs’ in a bid to reveal how much of an eyesore some road repairs are.

The trend has taken off as Twitter users air their frustrations.

When old lumps meet new lumps on South William Street. Variety is the spice of life as they say and that is most certainly true in Dublin. Tar lumps of all ages, shapes & sizes #tarfest pic.twitter.com/OXnDZtFClk — South Georgian Core (@sgcra) September 25, 2022

The week-long #TarFest competition is organised by the South Georgian Core Residents Association, who talk sarcastically on social media about the “lumps” appearing on some Dublin’s historic cobblestone streets.

"When old lumps meet new lumps on South William Street,” they said on Twitter. “Variety is the spice of life as they say and that is most certainly true in Dublin. Tar lumps of all ages, shapes and sizes.”

What @DubCityCouncil allowed to be done to the triangle on Lower Merrion Street takes the absolute biscuit, it’s been left like this for over 2 months. #tarfest pic.twitter.com/Sf5o9IlyS9 — Conor McGarry (@mcgcnr) September 25, 2022

“Picking on something like tar lumps, it’s petty but it’s something that could be fixed really easily,” one of the organisers, David, told Dublin Live.

"There needs to be minimum standards the utility companies adhere to. Historic streets often have a high footfall, we need to ensure they’re kept neat and tidy.”

"I don’t think it’s beyond the realm of possibility to cut down on times and ensure the work is done a bit more prettily than is currently the case.”

The Twitter #TarFest is the latest social media venture of Irish people looking to tackle public works.

A parody account recently popped up in a bid to draw attention to similar ‘tar blobs’ in Cork.

The Twitter user has posted everything from unused phone boxes to “manky” bins and stray rubbish in the city centre.

The accounts join efforts to raise awareness on local issues by other social media campaigners.

#DerelictIreland is a similar quest to show what is hiding in plain sight in city centres, snapping shots of buildings around the country that are empty or derelict.

Owners of derelict sites paid less than a quarter of the €4.5 million they owed in levies to local authorities last year, the Irish Independent revealed in June.