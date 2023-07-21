Dublin’s Talbot Street described as ‘no-go’ area in wake of brutal attack on US tourist

‘Even the cops avoid it and stay in the stations where it’s safe’

Dublin’s Talbot Street has been described as “scary” and a “no-go” area by people shocked by the brutal attack that left a US tourist with life-changing injuries earlier this week.

There has been a massive reaction from people who have witnessed similar frightening scenes on the north city street where the tourist was punched and kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground on Wednesday night.

The 57-year-old victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after the “extremely violent and unprovoked” assault that left him with serious eye and head injuries.

This latest incident on the street where previous social media footage has captured a series of violent altercations has led to an outpouring of anger from people fed up with the apparent lawlessness.

One person tweeted how they were walking up Talbot Street after a show at 10pm and had “never experienced such levels of open drug dealing, people high & drunk, fighting, homelessness (tents pitched on the street)… it was scary. Your shameful legacy @FineGael @fiannafailparty @gardainfo.”

Another added: “Unfortunately, I work on Talbot Street and can't wait to get out of the place in the evenings. Use to love working and socialising in the city but not anymore. Between the gangs of scumbag youths and foreign gangs hanging around it's a no go. Eoin Keegan and DCC to be blamed.”

The Independent’s Kevin Doyle tweeted that the incident involving the American tour was “meters from the largest garda station in the country”.

“But as those of us who are on Talbot Street know these thugs have no fear of being caught. Shameful.”

One person replied: “Talbot street has been a danger zone for years … a colossal incident waiting to happen. Everyone who steps off the Luas here sees the very worst of Dublin/ Ireland.”

The well-known artist Jim Fitzpatrick tweeted: “That entire O’Connell street area, + Talbot street to Henry street, is a no-go area at night, even the cops avoid it and stay in the stations where it’s safe. They have zero numbers anyway to take these gangs on. Don't blame them at all.”

Another added: “Having spent the last two days working in an arts venue in that area, this does not surprise me in the least. Not having spent time there for 18 months, the change is marked. What was once furtive is now the law of the land/street at that end of Talbot St. A frightening place.”

Meanwhile, Independent.ie has learned that a 14-year-old teenage boy has been identified as one of the chief suspects for the violent assault on the American tourist.

Detectives believe three youths were centrally involved in the unprovoked attack and were part of a wider gang present.

Gardaí believe the teenager is part of a group involved in other attacks in the area in recent weeks and months.

Efforts are ongoing to confirm the identities of the other suspects in the case and gardaí are expected to make arrests soon as part of the inquiry.

One source said: "This group of about 20 local youths have been going around assaulting people throughout the summer in and around the city centre.

“The assaults are all unprovoked and they literally roam the streets looking to start fights with innocent people. They are out of control.”

No arrests have yet been made in relation to Wednesday night’s attack, although gardaí are making “good progress” in identifying all of the suspects in the case and expect to make arrests.

Detectives have reviewed CCTV from the area and taken witness statements as part of the inquiry.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has promised a “tough and firm response” to the violent attack on the tourist.

“A tough and firm response will send out the message that we will not tolerate this thuggery on our streets,” she added.

“I urge any witnesses to last night’s assault to contact An Garda Síochána at Store Street or on the Garda Confidential Line.”

Ms McEntee, who has been justice minister for three years, said people must have confidence that they can safely walk the streets of our capital.

She said she is in regular contact with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on the issue of garda visibility. Ms McEntee said the best way of making the streets safer is having more gardaí on patrol.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, condemned the attack, saying the thugs involved have no respect for anyone.

“I would call on the gardaí to find out who did this and ensure they are charged and prosecuted,” he said.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the Government’s response to addressing crime in north inner city Dublin has been “pathetic”.

“It was only last Tuesday in the Dáil, I asked the Justice Minister Helen McEntee what she was doing to make the city centre safer. Her response was to point to a community safety partnership plan that has been discussed for two years, and not put a single extra garda on the street,” he said.

Mr Gannon said there are almost weekly “vicious assaults” in the city and there is an increasing “sense of lawlessness” in the capital.

“Fine Gael hold the justice ministry, it’s a cruel joke that they refer to themselves as a party of law and order while the city is in the condition that it is,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident, or who may have video footage, to contact Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. Investigations are ongoing.