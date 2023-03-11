Dublin’s O’Connell Street blocked by anti-refugee protest
A group of anti-refugee protestors have blocked traffic on Dublin’s O’Connell Street this afternoon.
Footage emerged showing the group standing in the middle of the road outside the General Post Office (GPO).
O’Connell Street is one of the busiest public transport routes in the capital, as it connects the north and south sides of the city with Luas tracks in both directions.
Some of the those who protested wore high-vis jackets and carried Ireland flags, while others carried signs saying, "close the borders”.
Meanwhile, others carried messages which denounced the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some protestors could be heard chanting about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: “Leo, Leo, Leo, out, out, out.”
