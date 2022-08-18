Dublin’s new LEGO Store to open this week with half hour shopping limit

The grand opening will take place at 9am on Thursday after months of anticipation with a wristband queuing system in operation.

Ireland’s first-ever Lego Store is set to open its doors tomorrow morning on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

And as a “safety” precaution, customers will only be permitted to spend 30 minutes inside the store across the opening weekend – which includes browsing, queueing, and purchasing Lego products.

“All customers will require a wrist band with an allocated time to gain access to the LEGO Store Dublin,” a spokesperson explained.

“The wrist bands can be collected directly opposite the LEGO Store on Grafton Street each day of the opening weekend from 9am.

“To ensure the safety of all customers, the LEGO Store Dublin will have 30-minute time allowances for customers to enjoy the brand-new location.”

The Grafton Street Lego Store is spread out over two levels and covers an area of 405 mt sq, featuring some of the best-known Lego favourites including the Star Wars and Harry Potter collections.

This is store number 898 in the franchise with the company hoping to open 986 globally by the end of this year.

And a huge effort has also been made to give the new venue an Irish touch with a handful of new Lego-build animated figures scattered around the store such as Siobhán, the three-foot high Camogie player who comes with some motion-activated catchphrases.

The store also commissioned a Lego build of the iconic Poolbeg Towers, the Aviva Stadium, and a scene depicting the Ha’Penny Bridge complete with two Lego-build buskers.

Natali Stojovic, senior vice-president of retail at Lego, said they wanted to guarantee their flagship store was quintessentially Irish, adding that planning for the venue began back in 2020.

“What’s really unique about this store are the stories of Ireland and Dublin,” she told Independent.ie

“What people will find here is a nod to local culture, which we’re really excited about and we do that with our stores. There’s things like the Irish musicians or the Camogie player upstairs and it’s fun to shop in such an environment.”

She said that her favourite feature of the store was the mini-figurine factory where customers got the chance to personalise their own Lego character featuring Irish designs.