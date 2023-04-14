Dublin’s laughing gas epidemic — how dangerous is the latest drugs craze?

Empty canisters of nitrous oxide litter the capital’s streets, evidence of a drug craze among youngsters that many now fear is out of control

Discarded canisters of nitrous oxide in Clondalkin during the Covid pandemic in 2020, when use of the drug soared. Photo: Niall Carson

So why has a Dublin TD warned that many young people in his constituency and elsewhere “are playing Russian roulette”?

Because the drug nicknamed “laughing gas” is becoming increasingly popular – and its potential dangers are anything but funny.

Last week Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward claimed youngsters’ use of nitrous oxide rocketed during the Covid pandemic, causing more litter, anti-social behaviour and health problems.

He is now calling for new legislation that would tighten the supply of this legal but sometimes deadly substance.

“Unscrupulous dealers are making vast profits from the sale of nitrous oxide,” Ward told Newstalk radio. “You only have to walk around any housing estate across Dublin and you’ll see the canisters. Something needs to happen.”

What exactly is this stuff?

Basically, nitrous oxide is a colourless, non-flammable gas that smells and tastes slightly sweet. Laughing gas is its most popular street name, but it is also sometimes called whippets, silver bullets and hippie crack.

First discovered in 1772 by English scientist Joseph Priestley, who called it “a remarkable species of air”, nitrous oxide can serve many purposes.

Doctors and dentists use it as a mild anaesthetic, relaxing patients without actually putting them to sleep. In the catering industry, it’s a handy propellant for making whipped cream.

For more than 250 years, however, the big problem with nitrous oxide has been that some people inhale it to get high.

Dispensing it into a balloon first is the standard method, although a few users suck it straight from the canister.

It can provide a euphoric buzz for around 30 seconds or so, much like feeling dizzy or lightweight.

Is there really much harm in that?

Far more than most people realise. Nitrous oxide is a psychoactive substance that deactivates vitamin B12, causing damage to your brain and nervous system.

Symptoms may include headaches, hallucinations, nausea, paranoia and blurred vision.

Most frighteningly of all, nitrous oxide sometimes displaces the air in your lungs and prevents oxygen from entering the bloodstream. In extreme cases, it can create a spasm of the throat muscle and force users to stop breathing.

Alex Ryan was a 15-year-old from Tallaght who died after inhaling nitrous oxide in 2020.

“I want to highlight these canisters that children in the area are taking,” his father, Mick Morrissey, said afterwards in an emotional online video.

Holding one up for the camera, he said: “Children are able to buy these things on the street for €1 or €2 a go. Unfortunately, my son was one of the ones that didn’t survive.”

Is nitrous oxide really that accessible?

“As easy to buy as a loaf of bread”, according to British consultant neurologist Dr David Nicholl. Although it is illegal to sell nitrous oxide for human consumption, this is extremely difficult to prove.

Since the substance has legitimate uses, it can be found on sale in some small retail outlets and is easily available online.

Small cylinders of nitrous oxide cost no more than a bar of chocolate (as Alex Ryan’s bereaved parent pointed out). Larger ones go for anything between €30 and €70.

“I go to the chemist and I can’t buy 200 paracetamol tablets,” Dr Nicholl told Sky News last month. “So why are we having corner shops selling 600g cylinders of nitrous oxide?”

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward. Photo: Steve Humphreys

​And how widely is it being used?

That depends on your age. Nitrous oxide is 10th on the Global Drug Survey’s list of most abused illicit substances. Among British 16 to 24-year-olds, however, it’s now more popular than any other drug bar cannabis.

The evidence strongly suggests that Ireland is no different.

According to a 2019 survey by the HSE and Trinity College Dublin, 25pc of drug users who attended festivals that year consumed it.

More recently, a 2022 study from the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction found one in four Irish people has tried nitrous oxide at some point. Of these, almost 39pc took it for the first time within the last 12 months.

To quote some more disturbing statistics, 22pc of young people seen by the HSE’s Adolescent Addiction Service last year used nitrous oxide – a whopping increase of 175pc compared with 2021.

Last November, Mater Hospital neurology specialist Dr Esther Macken reported that she had treated six patients for damage caused by nitrous oxide over the previous 12 weeks.

Based on the evidence she’s seeing, Dr Macken told RTÉ radio, “that number is going to continue to grow.”

​So should we just ban it outside kitchens and medical surgeries?

As with most rows about narcotics, there’s no consensus.

Nitrous oxide has been largely outlawed in some countries, including the normally drug-friendly Netherlands earlier this year, where it was linked to a spate of fatal road accidents.

In Britain, however, Rishi Sunak’s government is at odds with its own scientific experts over this question.

British home secretary Suella Braverman has called nitrous oxide “a scourge on our streets” and said she wants to make possession of it for recreational use a criminal offence, but the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs claims this would only drive it underground and do more harm than good

So-called hippy crack

​So what action might Ireland take?

Mark Ward has submitted legislation to the Oireachtas Bills Office that follows the Dutch example. If this is passed, only a licensed supplier could sell nitrous oxide to certain industries.

Gardaí would have the power to confiscate canisters, but not prosecute people who only have them for personal use.

There are signs that Sinn Féin may get cross-party support for this approach.

“It’s far too straightforward for anyone to pop online and order nitrous oxide to their home in a couple of clicks,” Ward’s Fine Gael constituency colleague Emer Higgins said last December.

“We need to get ahead of this before it becomes an even bigger problem.”

​Finally, doesn’t nitrous oxide show what a difficult job the upcoming Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use will have?

Exactly. When the assembly holds its first meeting this weekend, delegates will be facing one fundamental question.

Should Ireland try to crack down further on supply or admit the war on drugs is lost by decriminalising certain substances?

For nitrous oxide at least, there are no easy answers. It’s cheap, trendy, dangerous, plentiful – and above all in huge demand.

“People just swarm at you – everyone’s gagging for it,” one British dealer told The Guardian in 2021.

If laughing gas really is that contagious, it’s hard to know who or what can burst its balloon.