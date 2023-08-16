Dublin’s iconic Molly Malone statue vandalised with black paint

The motive for the attack is unclear

Tourist line up at the Molly Malone statue is Dublin's Suffolk Street. Photo: David Conachy

The iconic Molly Malone statue in Dublin has been vandalised with black paint daubed across her front.

The statue, which is located on Suffolk Street in the centre of Dublin, is a popular draw for tourists who have their photo taken with it.

Dublin City Council told sundayworld.com: “We can confirm that the Molly Malone statue has been vandalised with black paint.

“We will be removing the paint as soon as possible.”

The motive for the attack is unclear, however a council source said it was different in character from repeated attacks on street art featuring the legendary Dubliners vocalist Luke Kelly.

Molly’s polished bronze front features in postcards of Dublin and she is seen as an embodiment of the city.

Molly Malone | A Brief History

The famous fishmonger has been dubbed the “tart with the cart” ever since the life-size creation, by sculptor and artist Jeanne Rynhart, was first unveiled at the bottom of Grafton Street.

It was inaugurated by Lord of Mayor of Dublin Ben Briscoe – who died this year – to mark the city’s millennium in 1988.

It was subsequently moved from Grafton Street because of works to facilitate the Luas in 2014 and now stands in Suffolk Street.

The intention is to return Molly to the bottom of Grafton Street, but various complications to the plan have arisen.

The statue underwent restoration at the time of the transfer, with the stated intention “to bring her back to her original dark brown colour, but leaving the areas where she’s been rubbed over the years”.

The statue has been vandalised in the past, including in 2014 when it was sprayed with red paint.

The statue portrays Molly as a young woman in 17th-century dress, complete with a cart on which are to be seen baskets of the cockles and mussels she supposedly traded in Dublin.

It has also been alleged that the related song, which emerged in the 17th century, used ‘fishmonger’ in the Elizabethan sense employed by Shakespeare to convey that she was actually a sex worker.