Dubliners ‘in tears laughing’ at Liffey Valley’s ‘ridiculous’ mini pedestrian crossing

An independent councillor in the Palmerstown-Fonthill area, has claimed it’s more hazardous now than it was before the works.

Gavin Butler and a friend try out the mini pedestrian crossing at Liffey Valley

A new miniature pedestrian crossing outside the Liffey Valley shopping centre has been described as “ridiculous”.

Alan Hayes, an independent councillor in the Palmerstown-Fonthill area, has claimed it’s more hazardous now than it was before the works.

“The miniature pedestrian crossing point beside the N4 footbridge is ridiculous and cyclists end up sharing the exact same space with pedestrians just five yards east at another set of lights.

“It is obviously for a bus stop to be installed, but to spend money on a signalised crossing here is wasteful,” he said.

“I live half a kilometre from this location. I feel it is now more hazardous to cycle to Liffey Valley shopping centre than before they did the works. There is too much stopping and starting on the designated cycle lanes.

“They have also removed staggered bicycle parking at either end of the shopping centre which discourages me from cycling with my kids because trying to lock three bikes to one upright pole causes other problems for pedestrians.

“The entire cycle scheme around the shopping centre does nothing to increase general public confidence that we can trust these schemes will serve the needs of anyone but motorists.”

Meanwhile, Gavin Butler spotted the small crossing during his visit home at the weekend and had to share it on social media after he was “ in tears laughing” at it.

“I was back home from Belgium for the weekend, and we were going to the bus stop from the cinema,” he said.

“I knew Liffey Valley had developed a lot in the year I've been mostly away, but we were literally in tears laughing when we came across it, and knew we had to film something.

“From a logical perspective, it’s not even aligned with the pedestrian crossing or the bridge, so they expect you to walk 15 to 20 metres away from the bridge just to use it.

“The cycling path literally just kind of dies five metres later anyways,” he added.

South Dublin County Council has been contacted for comment.