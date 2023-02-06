Dublin Zara store ‘destroyed in leak’ as stock removed to prevent damage

The Spanish retailer’s Henry Street store in the capital was evacuated this morning after the leak “destroyed” the shop floor, according to one Twitter user.

Zara on Henry st has been destroyed due to a large water leak coming from the 1st floor, the stock has been removed to prevent further damage #Dublin pic.twitter.com/NwFC97pNkq — Conor FK Gibson 📸  (@ConorFKGibson) February 6, 2023

Sharing a photo of Zara’s shop front, they said: “Zara on Henry St has been destroyed due to a large water leak coming from the 1st floor, the stock has been removed to prevent further damage #Dublin”.

Dublin-based plumbing company Super Drain sent a number of vehicles to the scene to investigate the leak shortly after 11am.

They were joined by personnel from cleaning company Ailesbury Services to “clean and drain the excess water from the store”.

Speaking to the Sunday World, a spokesperson for Super Drain confirmed that a number of vehicles were dispatched to deal with the issue.

“We have some vehicles over there at the moment – two trucks and a couple of vans. It’s just a leak and they’re cleaning the water up,” they said.

Zara Ireland have been contacted for comment.