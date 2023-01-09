Dublin woman dies while swimming off the coast of Killiney beach

The body of the woman, believed to be a regular sea swimmer, was discovered on Thursday by the Dun Laoghaire RNLI

A Dublin woman has died while swimming off the coast of Killiney beach. The body of the woman, aged in her 60s, was discovered around 11am on Thursday after a two-day search operation.

The woman was reported missing by a family member on Tuesday night around 10pm. The Coast guard was alerted and a rescue operation was launched shortly after, assisted by Dún Laoghaire RNLI, the Coast Guard and Rescue 116.

Rescue crews searched into the night and the following day. The body of the woman, believed to be a regular sea swimmer, was discovered on Thursday by the Dun Laoghaire RNLI.

The body of a woman in her 60s was removed from the water and later taken to Loughlinstown Mortuary where a post-mortem was conducted.

Gardaí from Cabinteely and Dún Laoghaire assisted in the operation. The Irish Coast Guard today offered its condolences to the woman’s family and friends.

“The Dún Laoghaire coast guard unit assisted the RNLI with recovering the casualty,” said a spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard.

“The Irish Coast Guard coordinated the search and rescue for the casualty with Rescue 116, the Dún Laoghaire RNLI and the Dún Laoghaire-based coast guard unit, with assistance from An Garda Síochana,” said the spokesman.

The Irish Coast Guard advises swimmers to never swim alone and for long distance sea swimmers to carry a means of alerting for distress, such as a swim buoy.

“If you see anyone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 112/999 or VHF channel 16 immediately and ask for the Coast Guard,” added the Coast Guard.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed the death with a spokesperson telling Independent.ie: “Gardaí recovered a body from the water in Killiney, Co Dublin at approximately 11am on the 5th of January 2023.”