Dublin TD says new rules on smoking in public places are actions of the ‘moral police’

‘I think there is an element of the moral police coming out there’

Department of Health officials have been accused of “hypocrisy” after new rules regarding smoking in public places were revealed.

In a statement, the Department of Health said its Tobacco Free Ireland programme aims to promote “tobacco-free environments” in parks, beaches and children’s playgrounds.

It said it aims to so by encouraging local authorities to introduce byelaws and voluntary measures.

But former minister of state for disabilities Finian McGrath said the Department of Health should be focused on the real problems in the health service.

“I just find it very, very strange considering we have huge problems with our health services,” he told Newstalk Breakfast this morning,

“A&Es, trollies, people on waiting lists, CF children waiting for months for drugs while department and drugs companies bicker over the prices – and their big idea this morning is to go after smokers.

“Again, soft targets. In outdoor spaces, on beaches and public parks.

“I just think there is an element of picking on a soft target, an element of the nanny state and I also think that it is not particularly very persuasive as part of a major health strategy.”

Mr McGrath said all smokers recognise that the habit is not good for your health; however, if you want to help them quit, you have to work with them, not against them.

“The whole health thinking and the message behind the whole plan, I feel, is an overreaction by the department in relation to open spaces,” he said.

“The way forward, if you are serious about persuading people, every single smoker in the country - and as you know I am one myself - every single day we try and give up. It is an addiction. So, the way forward is education and persuasion and all of that strategy.

“Open spaces are out in the fresh air. Most smokers totally respect non-smokers and that is why designated areas in pubs and spaces like that should be allowed because you’re not harming anyone else.

“I think there is an element of the moral police coming out there. There is a lot of hypocrisy from Department of Health officials and also from broader society.

“Driving smokers underground and marginalising them never ever works.”

A survey carried out last year found smoking rates increased from 17pc in 2019 to 18pc last year. Prevalence is highest among 45 to 54-year-olds – 24pc of whom smoke.

Roughly half of smokers reported changes in smoking behaviour during the Covid-19 restrictions, with 28pc saying they smoked more cigarettes than before the pandemic.

The latest update shows 60pc of the clubs involved in the GAA’s Healthy Clubs initiative – which aims to provide hubs for health within communities – had a smoke-free and vape-free policy.

It also found a number of initiatives introducing tobacco-free environments in areas frequented by children have been established by local authorities.

In 2020 in Limerick 42 outdoor locations where children and young people are likely to be were displaying “Not Around Us” signage. These include school gates, community playgrounds and leisure facilities.

In Offaly, all council-maintained playgrounds are tobacco-free zones and it is planned to extend this to parks and amenity areas.

Last year 56 complaints were made to environmental health officers about breaches of tobacco control and six convictions were secured for people lighting up where they should not, as well as over the sale of cigarettes to children.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who launched the report with junior minister Frank Feighan, said: “Stopping smoking remains one of the best decisions a person can make for their health and the HSE Quit service is available to anyone who needs support to take that first step.”

He said the Public Health (Tobacco and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Bill “will bring us closer to the goal of a tobacco-free Ireland and I am committed to its introduction.

“The bill will ban the sale of tobacco products at places or events intended for children and will prohibit the sale of tobacco products from self-service vending machines and temporary premises. We will also prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18.

“It is important that we use all the tools – legislative, educational and enforcement – to protect people from the harms of tobacco.”