Dublin TD Paul Murphy says proposal to increase minimum wage by 80c ‘an insult’

'If the government really wanted to help these low paid workers, they would introduce a minimum wage of €15 per hour’

The outspoken Dublin TD, Paul Murphy has described a Government proposal to increase the hourly minimum wage by 80c as “an insult”.

The People Before profit politician posted his comment on Facebook alongside a link to an article on the journal.ie relating to the increase.

“It appears that the government will increase the hourly minimum wage by just 80c,” Deputy Murphy wore.

“The increase of 0.80c is an insult and will not even scratch the surface of what is needed.

“Low paid workers are being hammered by the ever-increasing cost of living and inflation crisis, and this will be an effective pay cut.”

He added: “If the government really wanted to help these low paid workers, they would introduce a minimum wage of €15 per hour.”

According to the article, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to bring a memo to Cabinet tomorrow on the minimum wage, to bring it up to €11.30 an hour.

It’s understood that the proposed increase would take place from 1 January 2023, alongside changes to PRSI and USC.

The current minimum wage is €10.50 an hour and was previously increased by 30 cent.

The Low Pay Commission had recommended that the minimum wage be increased, which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has agreed is needed.

“I think what we’ll need is an increase in the minimum wage, you know, even separate from the phasing in of the living wage,” he told thejotnal.ie.

There will have to be an increase in the minimum wage,” Varadkar said in August.

“I think it is needed, because the cost of living has gone up by a lot. And we know those most affected are those in lowest income.”

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) have also raised concerns about the proposed increase.

Its two nominees on the Low Pay Commission opposed the recommendation, calling it “inadequate”.

A spokesperson for ICTU said: “The recommended 80c increase fails the test of protecting the living standards of those on the lowest wage and fails the test of setting a sustainable foundation for progressing to a living wage.”

“It is within the gift of the Government to go beyond what the Commission has recommended and we urge them to do so.”