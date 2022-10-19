Dublin TD Josepha Madigan apologises ‘for offence caused’ by Creeslough tragedy tweet
The FG Minister tweeted: “One hopes this isn't deliberate, but it is yet to be clarified! I hope no-one is injured and they find the culprits”
Dublin TD Josepha Madigan has said she was “wrong” as she apologised “for the offence caused” as a result of a tweet she wrote in the immediate aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy.
As news of the tragedy broke, the Fine Gael Minister of State for Special Inclusion tweeted: “One hopes this isn't deliberate, but it is yet to be clarified! I hope no-one is injured and they find the culprits.”
Ten people died in the explosion at the Donegal service station earlier this month. Gardaí are treating the incident as an accident.
Speaking to The Hard Shoulder, the Dublin Rathdown TD said she regretted what she had written.
“First of all, I shouldn’t have sent the tweet,” she said.
“I was wrong and I want to sincerely apologise for not just sending the tweet but also for the offence caused as a result. I am terribly sorry for that.
“I also want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the entire Creeslough community but especially to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.
“It’s an unimaginable tragedy that was visited on the people in Donegal and my heart goes out to all of those affected by this absolutely shocking event.”
An Garda Síochána believe the explosion was an accident.
As investigations into the tragedy continue, it was reported last week that gardaí have obtained a court order from the High Court to preserve the scene of the tragedy.
Expert consultants continue to comb through the wreckage as they search for any pieces of evidence which may piece together why the explosion happened in the first place.
The court order allows gardai and experts an additional 14 days to collect whatever they feel is useful to the investigation.
The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is also involved in the investigation and is monitoring what remains of the service station.
The site is expected to be completely demolished once investigations have concluded.
