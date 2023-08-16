Dublin student caught in rental scam woke up to find dozen people moving into his flat

12 people from countries including Chile, Mexico, Spain and Brazil had given them all keys to “move in” on the same day

A Brazilian student has told how he lost €6,000 in a Dublin rental scam after waking to find 12 people in his living room who had fallen victim to the same fraudster.

Levi Amarilo was shocked to be woken in his bed in the apartment by a woman who asked him what he was doing in the apartment. When he asked what she was doing there, she told him she had rented the accommodation from a man.

On going into the living room with her, Mr Amarilo discovered 12 people from countries including Chile, Mexico, Spain and Brazil, after the Brazilian ‘landlord’ had given them all keys to “move in” on the same day. The scammer subsequently fled to Sao Paulo.

Mr Amarilo had moved into the apartment only two days previously, having arrived in Ireland to study English, when he realised he had been scammed. He had handed over €6,000 in deposits and rent up front, which he thought would secure him the apartment.

Levi and the other victims realised they had been scammed out of a huge amount of money because the property was vacant only temporarily. However, despite the involvement of gardaí, the money could not be recouped since the scammer had fled the jurisdiction.

Only through the help of his Irish employer – a hotel that provided him with a short-term room to stay in – and a loan which he repaid, did he and his partner manage to successfully rent another studio, and remain in Ireland.

Each year, hundreds of students are targeted by false ‘landlords’ and scammers seeking to con them out of their savings. They are offered accommodation units and properties that the scammer either purport to be renting or that don’t exist.

Mr Amarilo had temporarily lived with his scammer but then moved into the apartment that he thought he would be renting because he needed more space due to his brother joining him in Ireland. He said he “trusted” the man because they had lived together.

"We kind of became friends with this man, went to pubs together in the city centre.

"I was asleep [in the new place] and a woman woke me up to ask me who I was. I told her I was renting this place and she said she was too, and said: ‘I think we have been the victim of a con’.

"I went to the living room and there were 12 or 13 people there who were all victims of this man,” Mr Amarilo told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

This example is why housing charity Threshold and the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) are teaming up for their Scamwatch campaign in an attempt to help students protects themselves from rental frauds.

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold, said it had become increasingly aware of a surge of rental scams, particularly ahead of the academic period, with students “unfortunately being easy targets. In a highly competitive, low supply rental market, scams are on the rise”.

“It’s important that students and all renters nationwide are aware of such scams and take the appropriate actions to prevent themselves from falling into these traps.

“To avoid rental scams, it is key that renters take precautions, such as requesting a written agreement of rental terms and conditions, and using a secure payment method – and not cash in hand – after the contract has been signed and witnessed in the presence of the other party.

“Never rush headlong into anything. Scammers do apply pressure, which is one of the tell-tale signs. We strongly encourage any student or renter who is unsure if they are being scammed to contact our advisors for free advice and support,” Mr McCafferty said.

Laura Harmon, executive director of the Irish Council for International Students (ICOS), said the number of cases involving international students being scammed was growing

“A study that ICOS carried out last year involving almost 500 international students found that nearly one-in-seven (14pc) said that they had been a victim of an accommodation scam while in Ireland, of whom a quarter were English-language students.

“These students are often more vulnerable as English is not their first language and they usually don’t have relations or friends they can stay with in the short-term while looking for a place to live,” Ms Harmon said.

Zaid Al-Barghouthi, vice-president for campaigns at USI, encouraged students to reach out to them if they needed help.

“The USI and member students’ unions in third-level institutions nationwide are on hand to help, and we urge all students to be vigilant and on their guard in relation to the various – and ever more complex – rental scams that are out there.

"We hope this campaign can serve as a reference for students as they are on the hunt for a place to live. Also, if you recognise a scam, or have been a victim of one, it’s important to report it to the gardaí.”