Dublin schoolgirls Mia Murray and Harlie Carney (14) both found safe
UPDATE: Gardaí say both girls have been located safe and well.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who went missing from south Dublin yesterday.
Mia Murray and Harlie Carney (both aged 14) are believed to be in each other’s company.
Mia was last seen in the Dublin Road area of Shankill on Tuesday morning, 21 March, while Harlie was last seen in the Auburn Road area of Glenageary on the same morning.
Mia is described as being approximately 5'4" in height and of a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
Harlie is described as being approximately 5'2" in height with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.
When last seen, Mia was wearing a blue school uniform while Harlie was wearing a cream puffer jacket, pink leggings, and white runners.
Anyone with any information on Mia and/or Harlie's whereabouts is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
