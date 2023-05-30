Dublin revellers use Grand Canal as toilet amid ‘festival’ like scenes in the sunshine
Images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend
A Dublin City Councillor has described scenes similar to that of a festival at the Grand Canal where some revellers have been using the canal as a toilet.
Local councillor Mannix Flynn was speaking after hundreds took advantage of the sun over the weekend to congregate in and around the Portobello area.
While the area has become a popular destination for socialising since the Covid-19 pandemic forced many outdoors, there have been issues around a lack of public toilets and waste disposal.
And images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend.
We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity.
Local councillor Flynn wants to see Dublin City Council allocate more resources to the Grand Canal.
He described the scenes over the weekend as “akin to a small festival”.
"There's DCC and there's Waterways Ireland who are responsible for cleaning the canal,” he told Q102.
"DCC came late Saturday, to be fair to them and cleaned the canal and left it immaculate. Only for it to be destroyed again at the earliest opportunity."
Images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend.
Cllr Flynn believes more bin bags should be allocated to those socialising along the canal alongside more Garda resources to police the area.
Read more
Flynn thinks the council could take some guidance from some of the country's big events organisers.
"If Aviva Stadium, the GAA, MCD and Aiken Promotions can clean up immaculately after 100,000 people. Regularly."
"What is it with our city council waste management section? What is?"
Councillor Mannix Flynn says it could lead to similar occurrences in other areas of outdoor dining and socialising - if it’s not properly managed.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Loyalist chief Adrian Price behind shocking arson attack on ex partner’s house
RIP | ‘Blanket of sadness’ once again engulfs Donegal after explosion kills local man
head injuries | Irish woman (30s) severely injured after falling over railings taking selfie in Italy
Manchester Martyrs | Claire Foy discovers relatives faced execution over infamous Irish republican attack
EXCLUSIVE | Notorious thug ‘Border Fox’ Dessie O’Hare looks refreshed and fresh with one year left to serve
Spinning Around | Conor McGregor ‘so lucky’ to dance with Kylie Minogue at wild Monaco party
New data | Census Ireland 2022: Population tops 5million, while number identifying as Catholic drops
Tragic | Elderly man killed in Kerry farm accident
'SICKENING' | Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney warns those involved in horrific grave attack will “face karma”
Exclusive | Interview: Noel Gallagher loves being a dad, but worries about sons growing up in online age