Dublin revellers use Grand Canal as toilet amid ‘festival’ like scenes in the sunshine

Images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend

Images of waste left at the canal were shared on social media

A Dublin City Councillor has described scenes similar to that of a festival at the Grand Canal where some revellers have been using the canal as a toilet.

Local councillor Mannix Flynn was speaking after hundreds took advantage of the sun over the weekend to congregate in and around the Portobello area.

While the area has become a popular destination for socialising since the Covid-19 pandemic forced many outdoors, there have been issues around a lack of public toilets and waste disposal.

And images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Local councillor Flynn wants to see Dublin City Council allocate more resources to the Grand Canal.

He described the scenes over the weekend as “akin to a small festival”.

"There's DCC and there's Waterways Ireland who are responsible for cleaning the canal,” he told Q102.

"DCC came late Saturday, to be fair to them and cleaned the canal and left it immaculate. Only for it to be destroyed again at the earliest opportunity."

Images of waste left at the canal started circulating this weekend.

Cllr Flynn believes more bin bags should be allocated to those socialising along the canal alongside more Garda resources to police the area.

Flynn thinks the council could take some guidance from some of the country's big events organisers.

"If Aviva Stadium, the GAA, MCD and Aiken Promotions can clean up immaculately after 100,000 people. Regularly."

"What is it with our city council waste management section? What is?"

Councillor Mannix Flynn says it could lead to similar occurrences in other areas of outdoor dining and socialising - if it’s not properly managed.