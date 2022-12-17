Dublin restaurant issues Christmas appeal for return of stolen hugging bear

‘He has been our resident Christmas bear giving free hugs for 15+ years. Reward for his safe return – no questions asked’

A Dublin restaurant has issued a Christmas appeal for the return of their beloved hugging bear who was stolen just a week before the Big Day.

The popular vegetarian restaurant Cornucopia on Wicklow Street saw their polar bear, which is famous for his free hugs, vanish at 9.30pm on Thursday, December 15.

But security footage captured the culprit making his getaway with the bear in his arms.

In an Instagram appeal Cornucopia have offered a reward for the bear's safe return with no questions asked.

"Our Cornucopia polar bear was kidnapped yesterday at 9.30pm by a hooded man,” the restaurant posted. “He has been our resident Christmas bear giving free hugs for 15+ years. Reward for his safe return – no questions asked.”

The Instagram post includes several images of various customers and staff spending time with the Christmas bear, as well as footage of "a hooded man" kidnapping him.

If you have any information about the bear's whereabouts, drop Cornucopia a line.