Dublin ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties
Dublin has been ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties.
A survey by OLBG.com has revealed that the Capital ranks as the 8th best spot for a hen party, and the 6th best spot for a stag do.
The survey found that Dublin has 316 nightlife attractions, including 21 casinos.
Dublin was given a 7.28 score for stag parties and a 6.94 score for hen parties.
When it came to a lads weekend away, Prague, Milan and Paris topped the list with Lisbon and Barcelona in fourth and fifth place.
Vancouver, Budapest, Brussels and Amsterdam are also in the top 10.
Meanwhile, for the brides, Paris, Lisbon and Milan are the top three locations.
Read more
Barcelona, Vancouver and Prague came in fourth, fifth and sixth with Brussels in seventh place.
Bangkok and Krakow complete the top ten spots.
The online betting company also found that Dublin is the 3rd best country in the world for nightlife, way ahead of Las Vegas in 10th place and London in 14th place.
Barcelona and Paris topped the list, making them the best spots in the world for a night out.
However, when it comes to cities with the cheapest accommodation, Dublin trails behind at 36, with cities like Milan, Tokyo and Dubai ranking cheaper.
The survey found that the average cost of staying in an Airbnb overnight in Dublin is $188 (€186).
Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest spot with prices at approximately $35 (€34) per night.
Today's Headlines
friend zone | Ronan Keating says it was 'like a horror movie' watching son on Love Island
'serious injuries' | Man who fell through GAA club roof loses injuries claim because he was a member
'profound' | Drug dealer who had near death experience after OD and ‘personality change’ avoids jail
New charge | Man (27) tells court ‘I’m sorry’ after being charged with killing his sister Sandra Boyd
Court ruling | Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall not allowed to seek dismissal of Regency Hotel murder charges
blaze | Probe after fire rips through house in social housing area opened just two weeks ago
sin the nip | Vicar convicted after being caught in sex act with Henry Hoover
What a downer | Young men under 40 advised not to have more than a shot glass of beer per day
'sectarian attack' | Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy’s fields set on fire for third time
a bit of craic | Dublin ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties