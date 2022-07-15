Dublin ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties

The capital is one of the best spots in the world for a night out

Nowhere like home when it comes to the craic.

Dublin has been ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties.

A survey by OLBG.com has revealed that the Capital ranks as the 8th best spot for a hen party, and the 6th best spot for a stag do.

The survey found that Dublin has 316 nightlife attractions, including 21 casinos.

Dublin was given a 7.28 score for stag parties and a 6.94 score for hen parties.

When it came to a lads weekend away, Prague, Milan and Paris topped the list with Lisbon and Barcelona in fourth and fifth place.

Vancouver, Budapest, Brussels and Amsterdam are also in the top 10.

Meanwhile, for the brides, Paris, Lisbon and Milan are the top three locations.

Barcelona, Vancouver and Prague came in fourth, fifth and sixth with Brussels in seventh place.

Bangkok and Krakow complete the top ten spots.

The online betting company also found that Dublin is the 3rd best country in the world for nightlife, way ahead of Las Vegas in 10th place and London in 14th place.

Barcelona and Paris topped the list, making them the best spots in the world for a night out.

However, when it comes to cities with the cheapest accommodation, Dublin trails behind at 36, with cities like Milan, Tokyo and Dubai ranking cheaper.

The survey found that the average cost of staying in an Airbnb overnight in Dublin is $188 (€186).

Hanoi, Vietnam is the cheapest spot with prices at approximately $35 (€34) per night.