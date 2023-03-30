Dublin protest planned against anti-trans speaker who sparked chaos in Australia

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, AKA Posie Parker, will reportedly bring her Let Women Speak event to Ireland in April.

A protest against a controversial anti-trans activist is being planned for Dublin just weeks after her presence in Australia and New Zealand sparked chaos.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, will reportedly bring her Let Women Speak event to Ireland in April.

Parker made headlines across globe earlier this month when she was forced to abandon a speaking tour in New Zealand due to protests.

The British-born activist was met by thousands of pro-trans rights who booed and heckled her. One protestor was arrested after she doused Parker with tomato juice.

A group of neo-Nazis also turned up to support Parker – sparking outrage across New Zealand.

LGBT organisation Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin have now said they will launch a counter-protest against the activist in two weeks time.

"Posie Parker represents everything we stand against,” they said on Twitter. “At a time when the far right in Ireland are already emboldened, the last thing we need is someone like her coming here to spew her vile lies.”

The group called Parker “a far right bigot” in the protest announcement.

The British mum-of-four described herself as “public enemy no. 1” after tensions ran high in Australia last week.

“I won’t share a photo because they simply don’t deserve the attention,” the head of the Victorian government Dan Andrews said on Facebook after a heated event.

"But yesterday, anti-trans activists gathered to spread hate. And on the steps of our parliament, some of them performed a Nazi salute.”

He added: “They were there to say the trans community don’t deserve rights, safety or dignity. That’s what Nazis do.

"Their evil ideology is to scapegoat minorities – and it’s got no place here. And those who stand with them don’t, either.

“So to every trans Victorian, I say this: ‘Our government will always support you. And we’ll always respect you. Because your rights are not negotiable.’”

Posie Parker told the Daily Mail that the masked men who turned up and gave Nazi salutes at her Melbourne event “were nothing to do with me, they were not invited.”

She said she feels her “life could be in danger sometimes” and hired “a team of seven security guards” to stay with her.

'I do feel like public enemy No 1 out here, genuinely I feel afraid. I am a hate figure,” she said.

In New Zealand, Parker was escorted away from a rally by police officers after thousands gathered to counter-protest.

A woman has since appeared in court after throwing tomato juice on the anti-trans speaker.

The immigration minister, Michael Wood, told The Guardian: “Like many New Zealanders I would prefer it if Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull never set foot in New Zealand.

"I find many of her views repugnant, and am concerned by the way in which she courts some of the most vile people and groups around, including white supremacists.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling later defended Parker, claiming “a mob assaulted women speaking up for their rights” in New Zealand.

Parker took to Twitter to call New Zealand the “worst place for women” and said she “genuinely feared” for her life.

“I get to leave the worst place for women I’ve ever visited and they live there … I’m so sorry I couldn’t do more.

“I genuinely thought if I fell to the floor, I would never get up again.

“My children would lose their mother and my husband would lose his wife.”

LGBT advocacy group Auckland Pride rejected the “baseless rumour” that the protest became physical.