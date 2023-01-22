Dublin player scoops huge €3.5m Lotto jackpot in Saturday’s draw

The National Lottery are asking players in Dublin to check their tickets to see if they have bagged the top prize.

Ireland has a brand new millionaire after a Lotto player scooped over €3.5m on the jackpot last night.

The player in Co Dublin won the jackpot of €3,519,138 and has become the country’s fourth winner this year.

A National Lottery spokesperson this morning said: “What an amazing weekend win for one of our players in Dublin who now has a Lotto ticket worth over €3.5 million in their possession.

“This morning, we are appealing to all our players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.

“This latest Dublin winner is the 2nd Lotto Jackpot winner of the year and 4th National Lottery millionaire of 2023.”

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were: 7, 29, 32, 33, 44, 46, and the bonus was 38.

The National Lottery will reveal the winning store at a celebratory event in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

In total, over 84,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws last night.

The lucky winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.