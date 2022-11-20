Dublin player scoops €250,000 in Lotto draw

Residents in the Ringsend area are being urged to check their tickets

Residents in the Ringsend area are being urged to check their Lotto tickets carefully after a Dublin player scooped the top prize of €250,000 in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Maxol on Ringsend Road, Dublin 4 on Monday 14 November.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s (19th November) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 1, 2, 8, 18, 31, 36 and the bonus was 44.

The biggest winner from Saturday night’s draw is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

The Dublin winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a big weekend for National Lottery players with ten players scooping €50,000 each in Friday’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle, ’12 draws of Christmas’ event.

"Now to add to that, last night’s Lotto draw saw a player in Dublin win the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw after purchasing their ticket at the Maxol store in Ringsend.

"Today we are encouraging all of our Lotto players in Dublin to check their tickets very carefully as a Ringsend ticket holder now has a ticket worth €250,000. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and make contact with our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”

As there was no winner of the €5,571,522 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €6 million.