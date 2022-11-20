Dublin player scoops €250,000 in Lotto draw
Residents in the Ringsend area are being urged to check their tickets
Residents in the Ringsend area are being urged to check their Lotto tickets carefully after a Dublin player scooped the top prize of €250,000 in last night’s Lotto Plus 2 draw.
The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Maxol on Ringsend Road, Dublin 4 on Monday 14 November.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s (19th November) Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 1, 2, 8, 18, 31, 36 and the bonus was 44.
The biggest winner from Saturday night’s draw is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.
The Dublin winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: “It’s been a big weekend for National Lottery players with ten players scooping €50,000 each in Friday’s EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle, ’12 draws of Christmas’ event.
"Now to add to that, last night’s Lotto draw saw a player in Dublin win the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw after purchasing their ticket at the Maxol store in Ringsend.
"Today we are encouraging all of our Lotto players in Dublin to check their tickets very carefully as a Ringsend ticket holder now has a ticket worth €250,000. The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and make contact with our prize claims team who will make arrangements for them to claim their prize.”
As there was no winner of the €5,571,522 jackpot on offer in last night’s draw, Wednesday night’s Lotto jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €6 million.
Today's Headlines
WATCH | Awards guest films ‘Up the Ra’ chant during selfie with Ex DUP leader Arlene Foster
perfect match | Gangster Liam Byrne’s son goes official with Steven Gerrard’s daughter as he shares photo
HOTEL BRAWL | Irish National Party delegate says he ‘feared for his life’ as anti-fascists stormed conference
CAUGHT ON CAMERA | Kilkenny man caught on CCTV stealing car with autistic teen inside before fatal crash
DANCING SUZES | Cosmetics and Instagram queen Suzanne Jackson lines up for Dancing With The Stars
heinous crime | Cork woman who killed two friends by setting flat on fire to be released from prison
LATEST | Ruth Lawrence’s ex-partner also facing extradition to Ireland over brutal double murder
Tributes paid | Pensioner who died in early morning Tipperary house fire named as Christy Brown (70s)
dos and don'ts | Irishman shares tips on how to avoid getting arrested at Qatar World Cup 2022
mass killing | Man subdued by ‘heroic’ patrons and arrested after five killed in US gay club shooting