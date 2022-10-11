Dublin OAP Eileen Shortt found safe and well
UPDATE: Gardai say Eileen has been found safe and well
The family of a missing pensioner has said they are concerned for her safety after she went missing in Dublin.
Eileen Shortt (78),of Kevin Street, Dublin 8, was last seen on the evening of Monday, October 10 leaving her apartment at approximately 8pm.
Gardaí at Kevin Street who are seeking assistance from the public said Eileen’s family are anxious to locate her.
Read more
Eileen is described as being 5 foot 3 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair.
When last seen she was wearing a grey jacket, black trousers and was carrying a black handbag.
Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Eileen is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
