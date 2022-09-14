Dublin motor dealer ordered to refund customers sold write-off cars says it's ‘load of bo***x’

“A full refund? You’re driving the car three years, go f**k yourself”

A motor dealer who has been ordered to refund customers who were sold write-off cars described enforcement action taken against him as a “load of bo***x” and ranted that one of the customers could “go f**k” themselves if they thought they were getting a full refund.

John McLoughlin, trading at Mac Autos, Raheny, Dublin 5, was hit with enforcement action from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission in August for engaging in misleading commercial practices and providing misleading information to consumers but he claimed to the Sunday World that the customers got “a bargain”.

He has been ordered to refund two customers who bought cars from him which they later discovered had been written off but McLoughlin told the Sunday World he was appealing the case.

He claimed he told one of the customers that the car she bought had been crashed and told the other the car he bought had flood damage but both customers strongly disputed this to the CPPC who found against him.

He is now trying to appeal the enforcement action in the District Court.

“I’m just going to fight it and say they both were notified. One of them was driving the car for three years and then decided she wants a full refund of the value of the car.”

He conceded that he didn’t tell either customer that the vehicles had been categorised as write-offs in the past.

One customer complained to the CCPC that she bought a Citroen C1 for €3,300 in 2018 but had not been informed that the car had previously been damaged and was classified as a ‘category C’ write-off in the United Kingdom. The car had been advertised on Donedeal.ie as “in mint /showroom condition inside and out”.

The customer said she only discovered it had previously been a write-off after she went to sell it. McLoughlin claims he told her it had been crashed and he was unhappy she was looking for a refund after driving the car for three years.

“One of them was three years after. She said [to me] you did say the car was crashed but you never said it was a category [write-off].

"I said I told you the car was a category. It can be repaired and put back on the road. They were that happy to get it and the price that time. They wanted to go.

"Two or three years later someone probably said you can fight that. Load of bo***x to tell you the truth.

“[She] drove the car for so long and then goes to sell it on and says I want a full refund. A full refund? You’re driving the car three years, go f**k yourself.”

The CCPC said the second customer complained that they bought Ford Focus from Mac Autos in 2020 and repeatedly asked if it had been crashed before buying it. The customer said they were not informed it had been crashed but they later discovered it had been written off in 2017.

McLoughlin claimed he sold the man the Focus for €7,800 after he informed the customer it had been previously damaged.

“He said is there any history with this car because the price they’re getting it for – what’s the story with it. I told him that was previously in a flood damage. He said other than that is it alright [and then said] ah sure we can live with it.”

McLoughlin this week claimed the man who bought the Focus “got a bargain”.

He said the customer bought the car for €7,900 and later complained that he only discovered it had been written off when he went to sell it on which he did for €4,000 last year.

“A 2016 Focus now on today’s market is €10,000 at least. He said he sold it for €4,000.

“The man was notified he got a bargain at the time and now it’s not good enough. He sold the car. He’s saying he didn’t want it and wants his full refund. I told him to give me the car back and then he just goes and sells it and tells me he wants the balance.”

McLoughlin said he was aware of crashed cars which are never registered as crashed being sold onto unsuspecting members of the public at bigger dealerships.