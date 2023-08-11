Dublin Marathon decision to host new category described as ‘important’ by athletics club

“We want to work closely with Athletics Ireland in the coming months.”

This year’s Dublin Marathon will include a new non-binary entry category for the first time in the history of the race and the decision has been described as “hugely important” by a member of athletic club, Dublin Front Runners.

Race director Jim Aughney previously explained the reason why they’re introducing the new non-binary entry, which will have its own category prize.

“During our discussions with the clubs, particularly Dublin Front Runners, a number of people said they hadn’t run the event in the past because non-binary wasn’t included,” he said.

“When we got that feedback from runners it was something we needed to add,” Aughney said.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder, club member Mark Armstrong said:

“It’s hugely important to some of our members, they see it that they can participate in the Dublin City Marathon quite freely and in the gender that they wish to be known.”

Every summer, the Dublin Front Runners organises a Pride Run and on average 1,000 people take part in it.

In 2023, 70 non-binary people took part in the event and Mr Armstong believes this is evidence there will be demand for the new category.

“It shows the appetite that is there,” he said.

“We would actively encourage Athletics Ireland to take onboard that need.”

Mr Armstrong said he hopes this is the beginning and other activities will also introduce the new category.

“We want to work closely with Athletics Ireland in the coming months to really get that over the line and have that infrastructure in place,” he added.

Societies tend to recognize two genders, male and female. This is called a “gender binary,” because binary means “having two parts” (male and female).

Non-binary identities fall under the transgender umbrella, as non-binary people typically identify with a gender that is different from their sex.