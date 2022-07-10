Dublin man Daniel Slattery (23) who died in US car crash described as ‘role model’

Mr Slattery will be laid to rest this Tuesday at Killmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Road, Rathfarnham

A young Dublin man who died when the car he was in flipped over and burst into flames in the US is being remembered as a “bright and shining boy”.

Daniel James Slattery (23) from Rathgar, Dublin was killed in the accident in the early hours of Sunday, 3 July in Hillsboro, Oregon.

His friend, 24-year-old Robert Sweeney from Crumlin, was also involved in the accident and remains in a critical condition in hospital. It is understood that both men were living and working in the US.

Hillsboro Police responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at around 4.30am near Tanasbourne Drive and Stucki Avenue on the edge of the town and close to Highway 26.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the car on its roof and fully engulfed in flames.

Police Sergeant Stewart Kelsey at Hillsboro Police Department confirmed that both of the men were Irish soon after the crash.

Mr Slattery will be laid to rest this Tuesday at Killmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Road, Rathfarnham following a funeral mass in the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar.

His family have requested that mourners avoid wearing black to the ceremony.

They also paid tribute to the young man, describing him as their “bright and shining boy, if sorrow is the cost of love, then it is our privilege and delight to love you and our sorrow is infinite and forever”.

A notice on RIP.ie reads: “Dan is dearly loved and missed by his parents Eilís and Martin, and by his sisters Laoise, Ana, Meabh, Cate, Aoife and Nuala.

“His grandmother Maureen, aunts Karen, Hilda, Maude, Mary, Sinéad and Úna, uncles Shane, Roderic, Irial, Jimmy, Joe, Martin, Tom, Michael and Hugh, cousins... extended family, relatives, colleagues and dear friends.”

Others are remembering Daniel as someone who “touched the lives of so many people in a special way”.

A friend extended her sympathies to Mr Slattery’s grieving family and said: “I got to know Dan from working in Slatts and he quickly became a very good friend to me, I have such great memories with him that will last me a lifetime.

“I’m so fortunate to have had such a special person as part of my life and the world is a lot less bright without him. May Dan Rest in Peace️. So loved and so missed.”

And Daniel’s former coach at Harolds Cross Youth Football Club, Paul Long, wrote: “Had the pleasure of coaching this young man in harolds cross. A joy and a pleasure to have known Daniel, a very talented player and could turn a game on it head with one touch.

“I was very saddened to hear of Daniel’s passing as were all at the cross. His picture still sits proudly on the wall in the cross with hie teammates of the double winning team of 2010-2013. My condolences to Ellis and Martin and family. Fly high Daniel, till we meet again friend.”