Dublin man (51) pleads guilty to murder of teenager Conor O’Brien in Co Meath

A 51-year-old man has admitted murdering a teenage boy in Co Meath over a year ago.

Earl McKevitt of Avondale Park in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15 was charged with murdering Conor O'Brien (19) at An Seanchrann, Trim Road, Enfield in Co Meath on a date between August 26 and August 27 2021, both dates inclusive.

Mr John Fitzgerald SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told Mr Justice Paul McDermott that McKevitt could be arraigned on count one on the indictment and that further counts may be required in due course.

When arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Thursday morning, McKevitt pleaded guilty to the single charge of murdering Mr O'Brien.

The judge remanded McKevitt in custody until March 3, when he will be sentenced.

The 19-year-old was discovered with a gunshot wound to his chest outside the property where he was living on the Trim Road, Enfield.

His body was discovered at around 8.30am.

A post-mortem examination established that he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Originally from Gorey in Wexford, Conor O’Brien was due to start a blacksmith course in Limerick the week after his death.

McKevitt was brought before Carlow district court on September 3 2021 charged with Conor O'Brien's murder.

He was also charged with five firearms offences relating to an incident at a Carlow hotel in the days after the murder.

At the court hearing at the time, Det Sgt Lee Gavin, of Trim Garda Station. gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Mr McKevitt made no reply when the charge was put to him.