Dublin Lotto player hid winning €500k ticket in music album to keep it safe

“I zipped the ticket up in my jacket pocket and brought it into the bedroom with me, keeping one eye on it all night!”

A Lotto winner has told of how he hid his ticket inside a music album to keep it safe until he collected his €500,000 prize.

The Dublin man scooped up the top prize in the 2pm Daily Million Plus draw on Tuesday, 4 April.

He collected his cheque this week at the National Lottery HQ.

The player, who wishes to keep their win private, purchased their winning quick pick ticket on the day of the draw in Applegreen, Ballybrack, Co Dublin.

The Dublin winner described the moment he realised he’d “won big”, saying: “I scanned my ticket in the shop and the girl behind the counter said, ‘You’ll have to ring up the Lottery, you’ve won big.’

“I didn’t think much of it at first and went for a walk before ringing them. That’s when I was told I’d won half a million euro and I was completely stunned.

“I went home and was pacing the floor until another family member landed in and I told them the news. We had some laughs and celebrations that evening”, he shared.

The lucky punter admitted he went to dramatic lengths to make sure he kept the ticket safe.

“Over the next couple of days, I was petrified of losing the ticket, so I hid it in one of my music albums.

“The night before coming into The National Lottery, I zipped the ticket up in my jacket pocket and brought it into the bedroom with me, keeping one eye on it all night!

“I haven't been able to get a wink of sleep in the last week, my mind has been thinking of all the ways I can spend this money!”

He revealed that home and garden improvements, a new hedge trimmer, and some vinyl records are just some of the things he hopes to spend his winnings on.

The Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm. It costs just €1 per play.