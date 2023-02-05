Dublin Lotto player has just two weeks to claim €250k prize

Lotto rules state that if a winner must contact them to claim their prize within 90 days of the applicable draw date.

An Irish Lotto player has just two weeks to claim a quarter of a million Euro before it’s too late.

Lotto rules state that if a winner must contact them to claim their prize within 90 days of the applicable draw date.

The National Lottery is continuing to appeal to Dublin-based Lotto Plus 2 players to urgently check their tickets for a prize worth €250,000 from the November 19 draw.

The winning Normal Play ticket was bought at a Maxol service station on the Ringsend Road in Dublin 4 on Monday, November 14.

The claim deadline for this prize is the close of business on Monday, February 20.

The winner must present their physical winning ticket, which is “the only valid proof of a game played”.

The ticket should be signed before presenting for payment.

The winning numbers of the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, November 19 were: 01, 02, 08, 18, 31, 36, and the bonus digit was 44.

Speaking about the upcoming deadline, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “With the claim deadline fast approaching, we are eager to hear from the Dublin winner as soon as possible.

"We are appealing to all of our Lotto players who purchased their ticket for the Saturday 19th November draw at Maxol on Ringsend Road, Dublin 4.

"There is a player who has a ticket worth €250,000 which is yet to be claimed. The winning ticket was purchased on Monday the 14th of November and has until close of business Monday 20th February to claim their prize.

"If you are the winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”