Pot o'Gold Dublin Lotto player becomes Ireland’s newest millionaire after scooping Plus 1 prize
The National Lottery said it will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.
A Dublin Lotto player has become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.
The National Lottery said it will be revealing further details on the location of the winning ticket in the coming days.
A spokesperson said: “A Lotto player in Dublin will be celebrating this weekend after becoming Ireland’s newest National Lottery millionaire following Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.
"The Dublin winner has become the 14th National Lottery millionaire of the year so far, so we are now encouraging all of our players in Dublin to check their tickets carefully today as one lucky player has a ticket worth €1m.
Read More
"The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to make contact with our prize claims team so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.”
The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 04, 05, 06, 29, 46, 47 and the bonus 01.
The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie.
Related Content
Top Videos
Available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Latest Irish News
- Scottish dad’s ‘unbearable pain’ after son dies while playing rugby in Dublin
- Motorcyclist (40s) killed in Co Monaghan crash
- Priest blasts St Patrick's Day parade parodies of Carlow post office case
- Funeral details for Mayo road crash victim Tracey Moran announced
- Taoiseach does not expect Tony Holohan to be called before Covid-19 inquiry
Latest
- RTÉ viewers praise Ireland's youngest priest after Tommy Tiernan interview
- Mick Galwey Opinion Job done for Ireland in the Six Nations... but what comes next really matters
- Dear Maura: I'm a successful businesswoman but men can’t cope with my wealth
- Woman (30s) shot to death in Finglas, Dublin named locally as Sandra Boyd
- Scottish dad’s ‘unbearable pain’ after son dies while playing rugby in Dublin