Dublin locals stage protest against kerb-mounting drivers on Richmond Road
‘Cars are parked and driving on these paths and going up onto the pavement to get past’
A protest is taking place this morning on Richmond Road in Dublin where drivers who mount the footpath are posing a serious threat to safety.
Locals have taken action after the narrow road which they say has become a rat run is an accident waiting to happen.
Residents are also fed up with what they have
described as parking chaos when matches are played in Tolka Park or Croke Park.
The protest that is organised by the Richmond Road and Grace Park Residents Association is calling for something to be done and the immediate introduction of a parking permit scheme.
Local councillor Donna Cooney, who attend the protest this morning, said: “It's a very dangerous road.
“People have to walk on these paths which take them to work and school,” she told 98FM. “Cars are parked and driving on these paths and going up onto the pavement to get past and means it's not a safe place to be.
She added: “There is no safe place on this road. It's not designed for the traffic that's on it and nothing is being done.''
