Dublin hospital Emergency Department like ‘a war zone’, says patient in 15-hour wait

The emergency department at Dublin’s Beaumont Hospital was like “a war zone”, with “no locks on toilet doors” and “no food”, according to one recent patient.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, was unable to get an appointment with her GP after trying for two weeks.

On the advice of D-Doc, she presented at Beaumont Hospital on Dublin’s northside at 9pm last Friday night, April 28.

After a 15-hour wait on a plastic chair in a “prefab area”, she was diagnosed with a gut infection and given antibiotics. She left the hospital at 12pm on Saturday, April 29.

“The word that springs to mind the most is a war zone. That sounds dramatic, but it felt like that. It’s a tent, kind of like a prefab area before you get to wait in A&E,” she said.

“I’m luckily young and relatively healthy, I’ve never really had to go into hospital before this. I consider myself lucky after seeing what goes on there.

“I wasn’t prepared for what I experienced first-hand. The wait was one of the worst parts, it was at least 12 to 16 hours and longer if you needed to be kept in.

“What shocked me was the conditions we were expected to sit in for that amount of time, when we were all unwell. Imagine what that’s like for a sick, elderly, frail person.

“One lad I spoke to was left waiting for 16 hours to see a doctor with a suspected bleed on the brain.

“When you’re ill, you don’t want to sit in a plastic chair that is drilled into the floor. You can’t even drag it over to a wall to lean against and try to sleep.

“There were two toilet cubicles in the room, but only one had a lock on it. Really simple things like that, it’s carelessness.

“When you’re unwell you don’t want to be sitting on the toilet and trying to hold the door to make sure nobody comes in.

Prefab-like waiting area outside the Emergency Department at Beaumont Hospital on Friday, April 28

“You go in unwell and come out feeling even worse to be honest. There was only a water fountain and a vending machine, there was nothing substantial, soup, tea, or coffee.

“You could order in takeaway, that was the only option during the night.

“There was a café open during the day in the hospital but it’s a bit of a walk to it and you didn’t want to leave your area in case you’re called.

“If you miss your slot, they’re not looking for you too hard,” she added.

The Dublin woman said “staff were working hard, but they were limited”. Because of this, “a lot of people decided to go home”.

“One man said there was no dignity in this and left,” she said.

“I got there at about 9pm on Friday night and I didn’t leave until 12pm the next day. I got seen at about 11.30am. When you get seen it’s so quick, then you’re out.

“Nobody came to check on anyone. I understand that nurses and doctors were held up. What if somebody took a turn if you were there alone?

“Nobody came to see if anyone had deteriorated or not, we were told to go and ask for painkillers if we wanted some. But if you’re not well enough to do that, what happens?” she added.

According to the INMO, 27 people were on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital between Friday, April 28 and Friday, May 5.

Independent.ie has contacted Beaumont Hospital and the Department of Health for further comment.