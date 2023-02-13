Dublin hospital appeals to public to avoid A&E after 50 patients wait on trolleys
The hospital’s management urged people seeking non-emergency care to seek assistance from other parts of the health service
Tallaght University Hospital is appealing to members of the public with “non-emergency conditions” to avoid its emergency department because it is “extremely busy today”.
According to the IMNO’s TrolleyWatch figures, a staggering 50 patients were on trolleys this morning at the Dublin hospital.
Other Dublin hospitals are also under pressure with The Mater Hospital recording 25 patients waiting for a bed this morning while 27 were waiting in St Vincent’s University Hospital.
In a statement issued this morning, management urged people seeking non-emergency care to seek assistance from other parts of the health service.
"At the moment the Emergency Department (ED) is under significant pressure with many patients requiring admission due to a combination of factors. Where possible the hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local pharmacist, GP, GP out of hours service, or a local injury unit,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.
“Unfortunately, patients who are presenting at the ED with non-urgent conditions are experiencing very long waiting times to be seen.”
However, the hospital has stressed that any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen and it urged such patients to attend the ED without delay.
TUH is also reminding those attending the ED in an emergency to wear a mask, practice social distancing and to ensure that they tell the triage personnel if they have any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.
“Tallaght University Hospital apologises for any inconvenience caused and once again thanks the public for their support and understanding,” the spokesperson added.
