Dublin homes damaged by two cars on fire in Clondalkin

Maeve McTaggartSunday World

Two cars caught fire in Clondalkin last night, damaging surrounding homes.

The blaze was quickly contained by firefighters who shared shocking photos on Twitter.

"Firefighters were called to two vehicles alight in Clondalkin last night,” said Dublin Fire Brigade.

"Although radiated heat damaged nearby doors and windows the fire was prevented from spreading any further.”

In the first snap, a car is seen engulfed in flames just metres from a row of homes.

In the second, the blaze is brought under control as smoke billows around the street.

A nearby car looks undamaged as two firefighters are shown tackling the fire.


