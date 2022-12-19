Dublin homes damaged by two cars on fire in Clondalkin
In the first snap, a car is seen engulfed in flames just metres from a row of homes.
Two cars caught fire in Clondalkin last night, damaging surrounding homes.
The blaze was quickly contained by firefighters who shared shocking photos on Twitter.
"Firefighters were called to two vehicles alight in Clondalkin last night,” said Dublin Fire Brigade.
"Although radiated heat damaged nearby doors and windows the fire was prevented from spreading any further.”
"Firefighters were called to two vehicles alight in #Clondalkin last night. Although radiated heat damaged nearby doors and windows the fire was prevented from spreading any further. pic.twitter.com/Nrh64PuNEW— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 19, 2022
In the second, the blaze is brought under control as smoke billows around the street.
A nearby car looks undamaged as two firefighters are shown tackling the fire.
