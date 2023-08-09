Dublin garda station closed after man brings in ‘artillery shell that washed up on beach’

The security alert began when an elderly man arrived into the station with what is believed to be an old artillery shell.

A garda station in north Dublin was temporarily closed today after a member of the public entered the premises with a “historical device” that could have been dangerous.

It is understood it had washed up on a local beach and the man then brought the object – which has been described as a “historical shell” – into the station, leading to its evacuation.

Balbriggan Garda Station was closed for a time today

“As a precaution, the garda station has been closed and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested,” said a garda spokesman.

“An Garda Síochána has no further information at this time.”