Dublin Firefighters tackled large blaze at derelict house on southside

House fire on the N11 Stillorgan Dual Carriageway at Foxrock on Thursday. Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a house fire on the N11 Stillorgan Dual Carriageway at Foxrock.

A number of personnel and resources were ordered to the scene including the district officer, three pumps, a 30-metre turntable ladder and a water tanker.

It is understood the alarm was raised before 12pm on Thursday.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

In a post on Twitter, Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire was soon brought under control and there were no injuries. The house was unoccupied and derelict.

Pictures of the incident show large clouds of dark smoke rising from the building as it was engulfed by flames.

Smoke also caused hazardous driving conditions for motorists.

Two traffic lanes and a cycle lane were closed to allow Dublin Fire Brigade to fight the blaze and carry out their duties.

Picture: Dublin Fire Brigade

This comes just days after a popular Carrick-On-Shannon pub was gutted in a large blaze which took hold in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ging’s bar in Cortober was packed with patrons on Saturday night but there was nobody on the premises when the fire started around 6.30 am in the morning.

The damage caused to the pub has been described as severe and the premises could be out of action for some time.

Gardai and the emergency services rushed to the scene of the fire around 6.30 am on Sunday.

No cause of the fire has been established yet as a clean up operation continues at the premises.