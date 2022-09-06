Dublin firefighters issue warning as phone charger catches fire overnight
Firefighters have issued a warning to the public to not leave their phones charging overnight after calling to a house fire in Dublin caused by charger going up in flames.
Dublin Fire Brigade made the appeal on social media, sharing photos of a damaged plug socket and a melted charger.
They said that no one inside the house was harmed in the blaze as they were alerted by their smoke alarm.
However, the property was damaged in the incident.
Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “Firefighters from Tallaght and Rathfarnham were called to a house fire overnight which appears to have been caused by a charger.
“The family were alerted by their smoke alarm and were unharmed. The house was smoke damaged.
“We appeal to people not to charge devices overnight.”
