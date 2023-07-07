Dublin firefighters extinguish flaming car inferno in ‘doughnutsville’

The incident happened on Tuesday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade were tasked to put out the burning car

Dublin firefighters extinguished a dramatic car fire on Tuesday night in the white car park of Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, an area reportedly known as “doughnutsville.”

One source said the incident happened “opposite the McDonald’s” in a possible case of joy riding, at approximately three in the morning.

Car park involved

A photograph of the incident was posted on the social media page of Dublin Fire Brigade, with a reference made to the fact it takes nearly 1,000 litres of water to extinguish a vehicle fire.

Two firefighters are seen spraying water from the hose onto the towering inferno, with flames licking the treetops overhead.

A shopping trolley is seen nearby in the car park. A source said the quiet section of the car park has the nickname “doughnutsville” due to the number of cars which perform maneuvres there.

Smoking tyre

A doughnut is performed by rotating the rear of the car around the opposite set of wheels in a continuous motion, creating a circular skid-mark, causing the tires to emit smoke.

"Well done to all. Keep up the good work. What you do matters,” said one social media user, alongside a thumbs up emoji and Ireland flag.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Dublin was suffering from a joy riding “epidemic.”

"These are a new breed of joyriders who would not be even considered criminals – they are doing it for the sport and that is dangerous,” a senior source said at the time.

When contacted about the car fire, Blanchardstown Shopping Centre said it “could not confirm or deny” the incident nor would they be “willing to comment any further”.