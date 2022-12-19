Dublin firefighters dance to Daft Punk to raise funds for school for the blind

Dubbed the ‘Daft Funk Brigade,’ the service has already raised over €7,000 for the school.

Dublin firefighters have danced to Daft Punk to raise funds for a visually impaired primary school.

The video has racked up thousands of views as the service took to the firestation floor to perform One More Time.

The heart-warming routine shows crew members and school staff members busting a move in full gear.

The video accompanies a GoFundMe page hoping to fundraise “for resources and fun activities” at St Joseph’s Primary School for Children with Visual Impairment.

Having already surpassed the €5k goal, the fundraiser doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon as delighted donors show their support.

"St Joseph's is in the operational area of North Strand Fire Station,” the fundraiser explains.

"On a recent community visit to the school, firefighters were taken aback by the enthusiasm of the children and the school staff.

"The rest, as they say, is history, or in this case, the video.

“We understand that times are tough and there are many charities looking for your spare euro. We want you to enjoy this video and not hide it behind a paywall, but if you are in a position to help, please donate.

"Every bit helps. Please watch and enjoy!

“This dance or video would not have been possible without choreographer Ali Flood and video creator Harry Merton.”