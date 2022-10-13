Dublin Fire Brigade say e-scooters crashing ‘nearly daily’
The service took to Twitter to show how a e-scooter collided with a pole this week
Dublin Fire Brigade have issued a warning to electric scooter users who are crashing “on a nearly daily basis.”
The service took to Twitter to show how a e-scooter collided with a pole this week.
Paramedics had to be called to the scene in Phibsborough.
"Collisions with scooters are something we encounter on a nearly daily basis,” Dublin Fire Brigade warned on Twitter.
"Serious consideration should be given by users to wear a helmet using scooters.”
Earlier this week Paramedics from Phibsborough treated a person after they struck a pole while using their e-scooter.— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 12, 2022
Collisions with scooters are something we encounter on a nearly daily basis.
Serious consideration should be given by users to wear a helmet using scooters. pic.twitter.com/fxc2Akk6f9
A photo showing an e-scooter propped up on a footpath beside the pole was posted to Twitter.
An open paramedic bag is positioned next to where the scooter crashed.
The warning from the fire brigade comes as Mayo County Council have appealed for tougher controls on e-scooters.
“There are currently no regulations in place nationally,” Councillor Ger Deere said, The Connaught Telegraph reports.
"It is anticipated that legislation will come into effect at some stage next year but by then a young person who is travelling on one of these motorised bikes could do serious damage.”
