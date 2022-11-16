Dublin Fire Brigade rush to the scene after car flips onto its roof
Pictures shared by DFB shows a wrecked car on its roof with broken glass scattered on the ground.
This was the shocking scene after a car flipped over onto its roof after an incident in Co Dublin.
Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) had rushed to the collision on Boherboy Road in Saggart this morning.
The road was temporarily sealed off as emergency services worked to make the scene safe.
However, in a later update, the fire brigade said the road has since reopened.
